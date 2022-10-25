Travel New England has 7 of the best ski resorts in the U.S., according to Ski magazine You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Visitors at Jay Peak Resort’s Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Vermont. JAY PEAK RESORT

Ski trips are as much about the stay as the slopes, and seven ski resorts in New England are among the best in the nation, according to Ski magazine.

The publication released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S. as part of its Resort Guide 2023. Seven New England ski getaways made the list: New Hampshire’s Smugglers’ Notch Resort ranked No. 2; New Hampshire’s Bretton Woods ranked No. 4; Vermont’s Killington Mountain Resort ranked No. 6, Mad River Glen ranked No. 8, Jay Peak ranked No. 12; New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley ranked No. 14; and Vermont’s Magic Mountain ranked No. 16.

The resorts on the list are “the best of the best in the country,” Ski magazine wrote.

“These represent the ski areas with the best balance of terrain, base village amenities, family programming, overall vibe, and more, as voted by over 5,000 skiers across North America,” the publication wrote.

The resorts scored the highest in the magazine’s 2023 reader resort survey.

About Vermont’s Smugglers’ Notch Resort, the top-ranked New England resort, the publication wrote: “The reigning East Coast champ wins kids over with its family-centric programming, and their parents with straight-up steep and gnarly terrain.”

Bretton Woods has “slopeside condos and townhomes, good dining, and more family activities than you can shake a ski pole at,” wrote Ski magazine, and Killington “has the location, terrain, and management to make it a true destination resort on the East Coast.”

“Mad River Glen is known for its expert terrain and beloved single chair, but it’s also a welcoming place and surprisingly family-friendly mountain,” according to Ski magazine.

Jay Peak is famous for its “copious snowfall, rad terrain, and family vibe at spots like the Pump House indoor waterpark and world-class ice arena,” wrote the publication, and Waterville Valley “serves up largely intermediate cruising across its 265 skiable acres as well as ample amenities in its charming New England white-clapboard village.”

Finally, Magic Mountain “is one of the most welcoming resorts we can think of for families learning to ski, and its expert terrain, especially the tight glades and steep pitches, are classic Vermont,” the publication wrote.

View the entire list of the best ski resorts in the U.S.