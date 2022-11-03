Travel 4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure One is in Massachusetts. Christmas at the The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island. The Preservation Society of Newport County

Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.

“Nothing quite compares to the joy of holiday decorations,” wrote Travel + Leisure. “The sight of a town decked out with boughs of holly, among other Christmas decor, can send warmth all the way down to your toes — even in the midst of a blizzard.”

Nantucket, well known as a summer getaway, is an excellent place to spend the holidays, according to the publication. The island’s annual Christmas Stroll brings shopping, seven-foot-tall decorated Christmas trees, wine tastings, home tours, and more.

Newport’s Gilded Age mansions The Breakers, The Elms, and Marble House are “decked out in sumptuous trees, fine china, and decorations” during the holidays, wrote Travel + Leisure.

In Portsmouth, holiday revelers can head to the Strawberry Banke Museum and “skate on its open-air Puddle Dock Pond, or walk the candle-box-lined paths to see decorated homes from centuries past,” wrote the publication.

Beach getaway Ogunquit has plenty of winter perks, wrote Travel + Leisure, including “lower prices and overall calm” as well as its annual Christmas by the Sea festival, which brings a bonfire on the beach, visits with Santa, and more.

