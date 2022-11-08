Travel Boston has one of the top 5 brewery tours in America, according to USA Today readers Cheers! A Sam Adams Brewery tour. John Bohn/Boston Globe

Raise a pint to Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, which offers one of the best brewery tours in the nation, according to USA Today readers.

The publication recently released a list of the 10 best brewery tours in the U.S. as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery ranked No. 5. The No. 1 brewery tour in America is Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Penn.

“The only thing better than sipping a pint of your favorite brew is getting a behind-the-scenes look at where it’s made,” USA Today wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the tours at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery:

“Samuel Adams has long been a giant in the Boston beer scene, and visitors are invited to learn more about the history of the company and its famous Boston Lager during 60-minute tours of the brewery. After hours tours let guests see the facilities with a cold one in hand. Other themed tours focus on the brewery’s history and barrel aging program.” — USA Today 10Best

Maine also received some brew love, with Bar Harbor ranking No. 8 for best small town beer scene (No. 1 is Avondale Estates, Georgia) and Portland ranking No. 7 for best beer city (No. 1 is Grand Rapids, Mich.).

Advertisement:

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the entire list of the 10 best brewery tours in the U.S.