Travel Snag deals on one-way flights during Southwest’s 3-day winter sale The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A Southwest plane. The Associated Press

Travelers can leave Boston behind for less money aboard Southwest this winter by taking advantage of the airline’s winter sale announced on Tuesday.

The three-day sale includes one-way fares for as low as $59 for travel between Nov. 29, 2022, and March 8, 2023. The deal ends Nov. 11 at 11:59 PT.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport include one-way airfare to Baltimore for $76; Norfolk, Va. for $100; Charlotte, N.C. for $128; Nashville for $133; Atlanta and Charleston, S.C. for $143; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. for $150; and more.

Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance. The deals apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Advertisement:

Travelers should note that blackout dates are Dec. 16 to Jan. 9, 2023, according to the airline, and seats and markets are limited. Travel is on Tuesdays and Wednesdays unless otherwise noted.

The fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest.