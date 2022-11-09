Travel Vermont has one of the best winter resorts for families in the U.S. and Canada, according to TripsToDiscover.com It is owned by a famous family. Skiing at the Trapp Family Lodge. Trapp Family Lodge

An Austrian-inspired lodge owned by a famous family in Vermont is a top-notch spot for family fun in the winter, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel site recently released a list of the 14 best winter resorts for families and included the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

The family-friendly properties on the list offer “a wide range of winter activities enjoyed in a spectacular snowy wonderland,” according to the site.

Here’s what the site wrote about Trapp Family Lodge:

“An Austrian-inspired resort, the Trapp Family Lodge has been owned and operated by the Von Trapp family, the same family featured in ‘The Sound of Music,’ for decades. It sits on 2,500 [acres] in an area that’s about as close as you can get to the Alps on the U.S. East Coast as you’ll get. … Rooms are Bavarian-style and include shared or private balconies with mountain views, whirlpool tubs, and flat-screen cable TVs. The suites also have wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, and multi-bedroom villas with kitchens are available too.” — TripsToDiscover.com

