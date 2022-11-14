Travel This Vermont ski resort is great for people who don’t like to ski, according to The Points Guy The resort has plenty of activities off the slopes. Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont. Stowe Mountain Resort

When your ski trip includes nonskiers, you need a resort that entertains folks both on and off the slopes, and a Vermont spot is one of the best, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website recently released a list of the top 8 ski resorts for people who don’t like to ski and included Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.

“They all have plenty of fun activities for visitors who prefer to keep their feet ski-free while their friends and family hit the slopes,” wrote The Points Guy.

Here’s what The Points Guy wrote, in part, about Stowe Mountain Resort:

Spruce Peak Village at the base of the resort offers opportunities for shopping and dining as well as an outdoor skating rink and a playground and green space called the Enchanted Forest. If you venture a bit farther out of town, you can tour the original Ben & Jerry’s Factory, visit the Trapp Family Lodge — made famous by the “Sound of Music” Von Trapps — or imbibe at Stowe Mountain’s most popular apres ski bar, aptly named the Matterhorn. The Points Guy

Check out the list of the top 8 ski resorts for people who don’t like to ski.