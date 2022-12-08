Travel These are the best Christmas light displays in New England, according to Travel + Leisure Let there be light. Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

If your mission this holiday season is getting up close to the region’s most awe-inspiring light festivals, Travel + Leisure has made it easy by naming New England’s must-see displays.

The travel publication recently released a list of the best Christmas light displays in every state and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Massachusetts, Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth in New Hampshire, Holiday Light Fantasia in Connecticut, Gardens Aglow in Maine, Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Rhode Island, and Wassail Weekend in Vermont.

In Springfield, Bright Nights at Forest Park is a collaboration between the city and nonprofit Spirit of Springfield and includes a live webcam, wrote the publication.

At Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth, N.H. there’s a candlelight stroll at the Strawbery Banke Museum, where guests will find “the coziest, hygge-esque holiday cheer in Portsmouth,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford, Conn., also known as Goodwin Park Lights, is a two-mile-long drive that celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve, wrote the publication.

The Breakers decorated for Holidays at the Newport Mansions. – The Preservation Society of Newport County

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine uses more than 750,000 LED lights for its Gardens Aglow event, a one-mile stroll through “a magical, glowing forest,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

In Newport, R.I., guests are treated to “a refined and subtle approach to the holiday magic” at Holidays at the Newport Mansions, where the city’s Gilded Age mansions are decked out for the season, wrote the publication.

Finally, in Vermont, Woodstock’s Wassail Weekend “borrows traditions from the 19th century,” wrote Travel + Leisure, and features a capella performances, luminaries, and family-friendly activities.

