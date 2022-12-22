Travel 2 New England resorts are among the best for family travel, according to Good Housekeeping You'll find them in Maine and Vermont. A family snowshoeing at Smugglers' Notch in Jefferson, Vermont. Smugglers' Notch

Families traveling with kids in 2023 will find two of the best family-friendly resorts here in New England, according to Good Housekeeping.

The publication released the results of its first-ever Family Travel Awards and named Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jefferson, Vermont, and Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, among the best for families.

Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, is a “serene Maine retreat” with “accommodations that blend in seamlessly with nature,” wrote Good Housekeeping.

“It’s an honor to receive recognition from such a venerable brand like Good Housekeeping, especially for their inaugural foray into the family travel awards,” said Ophelia Muradian, general manager of Hidden Pond. “This seal of approval has become synonymous with trust, and we are grateful they have instilled this trust in our property and the level of hospitality we strive to deliver to even our youngest guests. Our resort’s staff strongly focuses on family travel, as families make up a large percentage of our clientele. Convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, and inclusion are all areas that our resort prides itself on and define our property.”

The resort offers crafts classes for kids and a daily “Kids Art Shed” stocked with art supplies, wrote the publication. Families can also explore trails on their own or with a guide.

The exterior of a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine. – Heidi Kirn

Smugglers’ Notch Resort, named an “all-season entertainment resort,” offers a wealth of activities, wrote the publication.

“Your crew can hike and picnic with llamas in the nearby trails, compete against other families in ‘The Big Smuggle’ race and play laser tag in a bouncy house,” wrote Good Housekeeping. “From December to early April, there’s an all-day ski and snowboarding camp for kids as young as 3.”

“Here at Smuggs we take immense pride in catering to families and we’re honored to receive this award from Good Housekeeping, an organization that shares our priorities and values,” owner Bill Stritzler and in a statement. “Our staff always go above and beyond to create memorable vacations for visitors, and being recognized in this way is a testament to their efforts.”

To celebrate the award, Smugglers’ Notch is offering 15 percent off lodging for guests who book before Dec. 31 and kids age 17 and under ski free during the month of January.

To determine the winners, more than 75 testers — often with their families — reviewed destinations, hotels, resorts, cruises, campgrounds, attractions, and travel services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico. They looked for convenience, value, quality, safety, innovation, and inclusion. The publication also reviewed responses from more than 3,000 people who had taken trips in the past two years.