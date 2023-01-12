Travel Vogue says one of the best ski resorts in the U.S. is in New England You'll find it in Vermont. Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Stowe

A bucolic ski resort in Vermont is among the best in the U.S. for its mixture of superb on- and off-mountain offerings, according to Vogue.

The publication recently released a list of the best 8 ski resorts in the U.S. and included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

Sure, the best ski resorts have quality powder and terrain variety, wrote the magazine, but they also excel in off-the-slopes fun.

“Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen aprés-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered,” wrote Vogue.

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Stowe Mountain Resort:

“The allure is two-fold: It’s two mountains (Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak) provide a wide variety of shredding terrain, while the quaint, historic New England town of the same name has all the trappings of a fun aprés scene. You’ve got mom-and-pop inns, indie boutiques, fancy restaurants, and down-and-dirty dive bars to soothe your soul if the skiing conditions themselves aren’t always great.” — Vogue

The glossy publication recommended staying at Field Guide Lodge in Stowe, which “revels in a more whimsical mountain aesthetic.”

Stowe Mountain Resort was named one of the best ski resorts in Vermont by Conde Nast Traveler and one of the top 8 ski resorts for people who don’t like to ski by The Points Guy.

USA Today readers also recently named Stowe one of the 10 best ski towns in North America.