Travel Ice Castles in N.H. delays opening due to an ‘unprecedented warm start to winter.’ The attraction will now open Jan. 27. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. Ice Castles

The opening date for Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H., a frozen winter attraction full of hand-crafted cascading towers of ice, has been delayed due to weather, according to the company.

Opening day for the 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, has been moved from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27 due to an “unprecedented warm start to winter,” said a company spokesperson.

The new opening date is the latest in the attraction’s 10-year history in New Hampshire, the spokesperson noted.

“As a weather dependent attraction, built entirely from ice, we are unable to build the castles in temperatures above freezing,” wrote the spokesperson in an email. “This winter, we have had several days in New Hampshire with temperatures near or in the 50s and rain, which hinders our ability to create the experience.”

Guests who bought tickets for Jan. 19-26 have been contacted by the company, according to the spokesperson, and given the option to either reschedule their visit for a later date or receive a refund.

Tickets for the attraction, which is adding an ice bar this season, went on sale Nov. 28.