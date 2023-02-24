Travel These are the best spring break getaways in New England, according to Reader’s Digest "Your perfect spring break getaway is closer than you think." Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. Jacob Hannah / The New York Times

New England is full of scenic and exciting adventures for spring travelers, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication released a list of the best spring break getaways in every state and named the following New England destinations: Boston; Bar Harbor, Maine; Hanover, New Hampshire; Newport, Rhode Island; Burlington, Vermont; and Stamford, Connecticut.

“Your perfect spring break getaway is closer than you think,” wrote Reader’s Digest.

Boston in the springtime is perfect for visiting the Public Garden, walking the Freedom Trail, catching a Red Sox game, and exploring the North End, according to the publication.

In Bar Harbor, Maine, guests can take a whale watching, trolley, or sunset tour, and check out Acadia National Park, wrote Reader’s Digest.

Advertisement:

New Hampshire’s Hanover offers the Hood Museum of Art and Hopkins Center for the Arts, wrote the publication, as well as spring skiing just north of Hanover at Dartmouth Skiway, complete with a “thrilling 968-foot vertical slope.”

Newport, Rhode Island, visitors can take a boat or mansion tour, explore Bowen’s Wharf, cruise down Ocean Drive, and catch the exciting Volvo Ocean Yacht Race, wrote the publication.

Burlington, Vermont, has bike tours, museums, breweries, and Church Street Marketplace is “a shopper’s paradise,” wrote Reader’s Digest.

Finally, Stamford, Connecticut, offers parks, beaches, breweries, and is “an art enthusiast’s paradise,” with sculptures on city streets and the popular Stamford Museum and Nature Center, wrote the publication.