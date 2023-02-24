Travel Mass. has one of the best history museums in America, according to USA Today readers You'll find the museum on 210 acres of land in Harvard. The Fruitlands Museum in Harvard. The Fruitlands Museum

A historic Harvard museum with incredible views, miles of walking trails, and a diverse collection of art is among the best history museums in the country, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today released a list of the 10 best history museums in the U.S. on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Fruitlands Museum in Harvard ranked No. 7.

The 210-acre Fruitlands Museum, owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations, includes the original Fruitlands Farmhouse, a National Historic Landmark; the Shaker Museum; the Native American Museum; the Art Museum; and the Wayside Visitor Center.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Fruitlands Museum:

The Fruitlands Museum preserves the story of an 1843 Transcendentalist experiment in subsistence farming and self-reliance inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Although the community lasted only seven months, today, the 210-acre property includes an original farmhouse, the Shaker Museum, the Native American Museum and an art museum. USA Today 10Best

The No. 1 history museum in the nation is the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

The 2023 Fruitlands Craft Festival, a two-day outdoor show set on the museum’s picturesque grounds and featuring the work of 48 juried artisans, will take place Sept. 23-24.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of best history museums in the U.S.