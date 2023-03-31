Travel This cruise line is adding two new Caribbean escapes from Boston in 2024 Travelers can combine the two trips for "the ultimate Caribbean experience," according to the company. Holland America Line's MS Eurodam at Half Moon Cay in the Caribbean. Holland America Line

Holland America Line is adding two new Caribbean escapes from Boston in 2024, the company announced on Thursday.

The cruise line is introducing three longer cruises during its 2024-2025 season, and the two Boston trips can be combined to create “the ultimate Caribbean experience,” according to the company.

Travelers can book a 21-day roundtrip cruise called “Perfect Caribbean Escape,” departing from Boston on Oct. 19, 2024, and a 14-day “Southern Caribbean” cruise, departing from Boston on Nov. 9, 2024. Both cruises are aboard the company’s Zuiderdam ship.

The 21-day “Perfect Caribbean Escape” cruise itinerary includes a partial Panama Canal transit and a call at Bermuda, after which the ship makes its way to Half Moon Cay; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Curaçao; Aruba; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Bimini, Bahamas.

The 14-day “Southern Caribbean” trip from Boston to Fort Lauderdale also includes a call at Bermuda. The ship then heads to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Curaçao, and Half Moon Cay.

The 21- and 14-day Boston trips can be combined to form “a 35-Day Collectors’ Voyage for the ultimate Caribbean experience,” according to the company.

The third new itinerary is a 21-day roundtrip cruise called “Ultimate Caribbean,” which departs from Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2025.

“Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we’re excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president, in a statement. “With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry.”

Holland America Line’s 2024-2025 Caribbean season is now open for booking.