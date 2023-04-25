Travel Southwest just launched a sale with one-way fares as low as $59 The sale ends May 4. Southwest airplanes are seen on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sept. 27, 2010. Joe Raedle / Getty Images, File

Travelers can get away this year for less money by taking advantage of a Southwest sale on flights that launched on Tuesday.

The airline is offering one-way flights for as low as $59, good for travel between May 16 and June 21 and Aug. 8 and Nov. 1. The sale ends May 4 at 11:59 PT.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport during the sale include one-way $79 flights to Miami, $84 flights to Chicago and Nashville, $104 flights to Myrtle Beach, $105 flights to Charleston and Orlando, $149 flights to San Diego, and more.

The tickets are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel and must be purchased 21 days in advance of the trip. Prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Seats, travel days, and markets are limited, according to the airline. The fares apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Travelers can book on southwest.com.