Travel 9 New England hotels are among the top 100 places to stay, according to Yelp Three are in Massachusetts. Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville is the No. 2 hotel in the nation, according to Yelp users.

A design-forward Somerville hotel near Harvard University is the second-best stay in the nation, according to Yelp users.

Cambria Boston Somerville was No. 2 on the website’s list of the top 100 places to stay in 2023. It was second only to Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis and the only New England hotel in the top 10.

The 163-room hotel on the Somerville-Cambridge line with the crenelated exterior opened in June and has a lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness center, game room, restaurant, outdoor patio, and guest rooms and suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and king and queen beds.

“Staying with us is to immerse yourself into the fabric of Somerville, one of New England’s most vibrant neighborhoods with some of the most exciting bars & restaurants in greater Boston,” according to the hotel’s website. “A place where artists, research scientists, and entrepreneurs live & work together. A place where everyone is welcome.”

A Yelp user wrote the following about the hotel: “This was a great stay! Attentive staff — all modern amenities and easy valet parking. I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone interested in proximity to Boston and to Harvard University. The area also has some excellent restaurants.”

Eight other New England hotels made the list: Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa in Jackson, New Hampshire, at No. 17; Homeport Inn & Tavern in Searsport, Maine, ranked No. 22; Chesterfield Inn in West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, ranked No. 24; Homestyle Hotel Restaurant in Ludlow, Vermont, ranked No. 28; The Whaler’s Inn in Mystic, Connecticut, ranked No. 34; Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts, ranked No. 37; The Lenox Hotel in Boston ranked No. 48; and Brenton Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, ranked No. 57.

Yelp comprised the list by ranking the different lodging categories using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 2021 and May 2023.

Check out the list of Yelp’s top 100 places to stay in 2023.