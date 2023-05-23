Travel Amtrak is adding two daily trains between Springfield and New York City Service begins June 5. Amtrak's Northeast Regional train. Amtrak

Amtrak is increasing service between Western Massachusetts and New York City in June.

The company is adding two daily trains between Springfield and New York City to its Northeast Regional schedule. The new service begins June 5.

The added service at Springfield Union Station is the result of continued demand for more trains in New England, according to the company. The trains will provide direct access to New York City in 3 1/2 hours and provide connections to the Northeast Corridor for travel to Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and more.

“Adding two new Northeast Regional trains between Springfield and New York City meets the growing demand of train travel and allows more people to experience the benefits of passenger rail,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak president, in a statement. “Thanks to our collaboration with MassDOT and CTDOT, and with support from MTA Metro North, we can offer more service, reduce travel times and provide greater travel flexibility for our customers, including arriving in New York from Springfield and Hartford before 9 a.m.”

The added service means less cars on the road, less traffic, and a lower carbon footprint for travelers, according to Gina Fiandaca, Massachusetts transportation secretary and CEO.

Travelers enjoy the same amenities on the Northeast Regional as they do on most Amtrak trains, according to the company, including free Wi-Fi, ample leg room, no middle seat, and the ability to bring small pets.

Travelers depart Springfield at 4:45 a.m. and arrive at Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station at 8:10 a.m. or depart Springfield at 7:50 a.m. and arrive in New York at 11:21 a.m.

For the return ride, travelers leave New York at 6:59 p.m. and arrive in Springfield at 10:40 p.m. or leave New York at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Springfield at 12:26 a.m.

Tickets are available via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.