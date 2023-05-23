Travel This Cape Cod B&B was just ranked the best in the U.S. by Tripadvisor users It was also named among the top five in the world. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod

A historic bed & breakfast near the beach on Cape Cod was just named the best in America for the second year in a row by Tripadvisor users.

The Needham-based travel site released a list of the top 25 B&Bs and inns in the U.S. on Tuesday as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the world.

Last year, the getaway was named No. 1 in the nation and No. 2 in the world.

Visitors at the nine-room Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, choose from accommodations in a Georgian Federal-style Main House or Carriage House. A multi-course gourmet breakfast is served each morning, and guests have walking access to the beach, restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

Owners Marco and Angelo call their spot “a beautiful, comfortable, and stress-free place to stay” on the inn’s website, thanks to their blended skills in design and business.

The owners celebrated Tuesday on the inn’s Facebook page, writing: ” … we’re so excited to be ranked #1 in the United States and #5 in the World for Best B&B/Inn!! As this is an award based on guest reviews, we wanted to take this opportunity to say THANK YOU to each one of our past guests who have taken the time to leave a review on TripAdvisor!”

Two other New England B&Bs made both the U.S. and world lists: the Captain David Kelley House in Centerville ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 12 in the world and the Blue Horse Inn in Woodstock, Vermont, ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 13 in the world. The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom, was No. 1 in the world.

Eight more New England stays made the list of the 25 best B&Bs in the U.S., for a grand total of 11: Camden Windward House in Camden, Maine, ranked No. 6; the Captain Freeman Inn in Brewster ranked No. 10; the Gazebo Inn Ogunquit in Ogunquit, Maine, ranked No. 15; Sea Street Inn in Hyannis ranked No. 18; Queen Vic Guest House in Provincetown ranked No. 19; The Trellis House in Ogunquit, Maine, ranked No. 20; Almondy Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, ranked No. 23; and The Featherbed Inn in Waitsfield, Vermont, ranked No. 24.

A room inside The Whitney Hotel in Boston. – The Whitney Hotel

Several other New England destinations were recognized in the travel site’s hotel awards:

The Whitney Hotel in Boston snagged a spot on the list of the 25 top hotels in the U.S., ranking No. 20. The top hotel was Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

The Verb Hotel in Boston was one of only two U.S. winners on the list of the 20 top out-of-the-ordinary hotels in the world, ranking No. 15 (the other was Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, New Mexico). The top hotel on that list was Patagonia Camp in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.

For luxury stays, Chatham Inn ranked No. 3 and The Nantucket Hotel & Resort ranked No. 23 among the 25 best luxury hotels in the U.S. The No. 1 hotel was Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas.

Of the nation’s 25 best small hotels, Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 8; The Lyme Inn in Lyme, New Hampshire, ranked No. 21; and Garden Gables Inn in Lenox ranked No. 22. The best small hotel in the nation was Adobe Grand Villas in Sedona, Arizona.

Finally, Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard ranked No. 3 and Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jefferson, Vermont, ranked No. 21 among the 25 best family-friendly hotels in the U.S. The top hotel was Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.