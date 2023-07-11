Travel 3 New England beaches just ranked among the best in the U.S. for summer trips One is in Massachusetts. Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod. AP Photo/Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Margo Tabb, File

For travelers planning a beach vacation this summer, three New England beaches are well worth a splash, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website released a list of the best beaches in the U.S. for summer trips and included Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, Goosewing Beach Preserve in Little Compton, R.I., and Reid State Park Beach in Georgetown, Maine.

“You don’t have to travel to far-flung destinations like Mallorca, Spain, or Bali, Indonesia, to find a summer beach paradise,” the site wrote. “The U.S. is home to many diverse waterfront landscapes, from breezy sand dunes and rocky cliffside shorelines to cityscape sands and secret beach coves.”

At Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, beachgoers can swim, surf, or boogie board in the water or bike along the marsh paths, the site wrote.

Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, was recently named among the 10 best beaches in America by “Dr. Beach,” and Eastham was named the best beach town in Massachusetts by Stacker.

Goosewing Beach Preserve is “a serene mix of shoreline, dunes and a coastal pond,” according to the site. “What the beach lacks in amenities, it makes up for in natural beauty (think pebbly, silver sands and many species of birds flying over the foamy swells).”

Reid State Park Beach, Maine’s first state-owned saltwater beach, is a popular surfing area where guests enjoy plant and bird life, sand dunes, and marshes, The Points Guy wrote.

“Combine a summer beach trip with a hot air balloon adventure in Lewiston (a one-hour drive from Reid State Park) for the Great Falls Balloon Festival, in addition to other Maine summer festivities like lobster and clam bakes,” the site wrote.

