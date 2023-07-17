Conde Nast Traveler says this Mass. destination is perfect for a milestone birthday celebration

Need weekend plans?
Is there anything better than celebrating your birthday on an epic trip? If the answer is no, then Conde Nast Traveler says a Massachusetts location should be on your short list of destinations.
The publication released a list of 11 best places to go for your birthday, highlighting destinations perfect for a milestone birthday, and named the Berkshires among them.
“Blowing out cake candles is one thing — but what really matters is making those wishes come true, especially when you’re dreaming of fabulous places to go for your birthday,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote. “And that’s even more important when it comes to those milestone years that are truly worth celebrating.”
Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about the Berkshires, which the publication says is especially ideal for those turning 60:
“By this age you know the importance of taking time for yourself. At the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Western Massachusetts’ Berkshires, no yoga experience is required to partake in a Zen retreat. Instead, choose your own adventure at the 100-acre hilltop property overlooking Lake Mahkeenac: taking a reflective walk through the meditation garden or communing with nature on a network of surrounding wooded trails; observing presentations about ancestral healing or creative expression; and tucking into healthy legume- and veggie-centric meals at the Ayurveda-inflected Buddha Bar.”— Conde Nast Traveler
Other places you should celebrate milestone birthdays, according to Conde Nast Traveler, include a European Adventure for your 30th, Naples, Italy, for your 40th, and the Galapagos for your 50th.
Check out the list of 11 best places to go for your birthday.
