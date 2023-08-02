Travel A look inside The Dagny, which just opened inside Boston’s first Art Deco skyscraper You'll find the 14-story building in Boston's financial district. A guest room at The Dagny Hotel Boston. The Dagny

A new hotel debuted Tuesday inside Boston’s first Art Deco skyscraper.

The former Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall in the city’s Financial District is now the 403-room Dagny Hotel Boston following a $32 million renovation and rebranding. The name means “new day” in Old Norse.

The Dagny, an independent hotel inspired by the Art Deco era, is located inside the 14-story historic Batterymarch Building. The building, built in 1928 and designed by Harold Field Kellogg, was an office building and became Wyndham Boston Hotel in 1999 and after that Hilton.

The 165-foot-tall building was designated a landmark by the city in 1995, and its original Batterymarch name was derived from Revolutionary War soldiers once marching by the site, according to The Boston Globe.

The Dagny is owned by Maryland-based DiamondRock Hospitality Company and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

The hotel’s renovation was led by international hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates.

“The lobby ceiling still has the original goldleaf Art Deco mural of Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders with the skyline of the City of Boston appearing on the horizon,” according to a press release.

The 377 guest rooms and 26 suites feel residential, according to the team, with Art Deco influences and floor-to-ceiling marble bathrooms with luxe bath products and plush bathrobes. Guests can choose from several types of rooms, including standard king, deluxe king, and deluxe double queen, and request connecting and accessible rooms as well.

Amenities include a flat-screen TV, mini fridge, coffee maker, blackout curtains, complimentary Wi-Fi, and in-room dining. Guests have access to a concierge and bicycle rentals, and the hotel is dog friendly.

Hungry visitors can spend time in two eateries situated “at the heart of the hotel,” according to the team: Tradesman Coffee Shop & Lounge and Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille. The coffee shop becomes a lounge later in the day serving cocktails and craft beer, while the fine dining restaurant offers a full raw bar and ocean-to-table dishes.

A new 2,000-square-foot wellness center was added to the third floor, where guests can enjoy views of Boston Harbor and state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym and Peleton. Weekly yoga classes are offered.

The Dagny also has an on-site library, 15 meeting rooms, and 9,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Dagny is walking distance to the waterfront and historic attractions such as The Freedom Trail, Faneuil Hall, and the Old State House.

In celebration of the opening, the starting rate is $279 per night through Oct. 31, which includes valet parking for one vehicle and a hotel credit of $25.