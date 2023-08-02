Travel Southwest just launched its first buy one, get one 50% off sale The sale ends on Aug. 3. David Zalubowski / AP, File

Southwest is helping travelers save money on trips in early 2024, but they have to act fast.

The airline launched its first buy one, get one 50% off sale on Tuesday. Travelers who buy a roundtrip flight or two one-way flights by Aug. 3 for travel by Sept. 30 will receive a code for half off a flight booked between Oct. 17 and Nov. 23 for travel between Jan. 8, 2024, and March 6, 2024.

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty our Customers share with Southwest every day and we know they’re ready to make some travel plans in 2024,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest, in a statement. “This extra discount on our already low fares enhances the value of our frequent flights, flexible policies, and the unmatched friendliness of our People. We hope it underscores our gratitude for the relationship between Southwest and those who choose to fly with us.”

Travelers must register online before booking their first flight in order to receive the half-off promotional code. The 50% off discount is applied to new travel on base fare and before taxes and fees.

The discount code is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points and blackout dates are as follows: Feb. 15-19, 2024; Feb. 23-25, 2024; and March 3, 2024.

Southwest announced last month that it will resume two seasonal routes between New England and Florida this winter.