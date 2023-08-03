Travel 5 of America’s top spots for fall foliage in 2023 are in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report One is in Massachusetts. View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe. Stephen Goodhue / VermontVacation.com

It’s no secret that New England reigns supreme when it comes to fall foliage, but U.S. News & World Report has named five local spots among the top in the nation for those wondering where the leaf peeping is best.

The publication released a list of the 27 top places to see fall foliage in 2023 and included the Berkshires in Massachusetts; Acadia National Park in Maine; Stowe in Vermont; and Bretton Woods and North Conway in New Hampshire.

“In the Northeast – such as New England – and other parts of the country where species like maple and birch are prominent, the trees are radiant with bold displays of yellows, deep reds, coppers and oranges,” wrote U.S. News.

In the Berkshires, where peak season is typically mid-October, the publication recommends hiking the Stony Ledge trail from the Williamstown side of Mount Greylock — the highest peak in the Berkshires.

“This route offers one of the best viewing points of the foliage from midway up the mountain,” U.S. News wrote.

For Acadia National Park in Maine, peak leaf season is also typically in mid-October, according to the publication.

“This is when you’ll see the vibrant displays of oranges, reds and yellows, especially along the Acadia All-American Road, one of the best scenic drives to view the fall colors,” the publication wrote.

Over in Stowe, Vermont, which the publication called “one of the most picturesque villages in New England,” it’s well worth taking the gorgeous drive along along the Smugglers’ Notch Pass through the Green Mountains in Smugglers’ Notch State Park between mid-September and the end of October.

In Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, travelers should book a stay at Omni Mount Washington Resort between mid-September and late October, wrote the publication.

“This historic property sits at the base of the highest peak in the Northeast, giving guests a front-row seat to the show,” U.S. News wrote.

Finally, in North Conway, New Hampshire, a drive along the scenic Kancamagus Highway is “a must-do,” wrote the publication.

“The 34-mile scenic drive will immerse you in a fall wonderland as it winds through the New Hampshire countryside,” U.S. News wrote.

Check out the list of 27 top places to see fall foliage in 2023.