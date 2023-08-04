Travel One of the top beer gardens in the U.S. is in Massachusetts, according to USA Today readers The spot offers live music, food trucks, and more. Guests order seafood at Cisco Brewers on Nantucket. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

USA Today readers have raised a figurative glass to a Massachusetts beer garden, naming it among the best in the nation.

The publication released a list of the 10 best beer gardens in the U.S. as part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Cisco Brewers on Nantucket ranked No. 6.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Cisco Brewers:

Cisco Brewers stands out as one of the top attractions on an island permeated by perfect beaches for its nearly year-round entertainment, brewery tours, local food truck vendors, and selection of beer on tap. In fact, many travelers will say a trip to the island isn’t complete without dancing to a local band with a signature Grey Lady in hand at this craft brewers’ original location. USA Today’s 10Best

Cisco Brewers is a great place to check out live music, Peter Burke, executive director of the Nantucket Chamber of Commerce, told Boston.com.

Burke called the popular island spot a “really laid back scene” that offers food trucks and live music daily during the summer season.

The top beer garden in the nation, according to USA Today readers, is Charlotte Beer Garden in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the 10 best beer gardens in the U.S.

