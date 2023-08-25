Travel 2 of the best hotel bars in America are in Boston, according to USA Today readers One has an 83-foot-long copper-topped bar. The Fed at The Langham in Boston. The Fed

Travelers can raise a glass at some of the best hotel bars in America during their next Boston stay.

USA Today released a list of the 10 best hotel bars in America on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and The Fed at The Langham in Boston ranked No. 5 and OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at Fairmont Copley Plaza ranked No. 6.

The No. 1 hotel bar is The Sazerac Bar at The Roosevelt New Orleans.

The Fed inside The Langham, the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, is “a British-inspired cocktail bar with a wide range of craft cocktails, cold beer, and pub fare” and has a terrace with an “inviting ambiance,” wrote USA Today.

“Beyond excited to announce The Fed has been named as one of the top 10 ‘Best Hotel Bars in the U.S. by @usatoday!” wrote bar officials on Instagram.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, inside Fairmont Copley Plaza, is known for its 83-foot-long copper-topped bar.

“Guests enjoy a diverse menu of handcrafted cocktails and delectable dishes inspired by local flavors and seasonal ingredients,” wrote the publication.

Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel was also recognized as one of the most dog-friendly hotels in America, ranking No. 5. The hotel just debuted a new dog-friendly Room Service menu that includes dishes such as Cod & Caviar.

Another New England hotel, Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vermont, ranked No. 7 on the dog-friendly list. The most dog-friendly hotel in the country is The Peabody Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then, the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of 10 best hotel bars in America.