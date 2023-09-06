Travel 15 New England destinations are among the best in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to Country Living Two are in Massachusetts. View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe. Stephen Goodhue / VermontVacation.com

New England’s foliage is world renowned, so we’re not surprised that more than a dozen regional destinations were named among the top places for leaf peeping nationwide by Country Living.

The publication released a list of 55 of the best fall towns in the U.S. for foliage, calling them “the most stunning spots in America for leaf peeping.”

The following 15 New England destinations made the list:

Massachusetts : Pioneer Valley and Lenox

: Pioneer Valley and Lenox New Hampshire : Jefferson and Sugar Hill

: Jefferson and Sugar Hill Maine : Camden, Kennebunkport, and Bar Harbor

: Camden, Kennebunkport, and Bar Harbor Rhode Island : Bristol and Charlestown

: Bristol and Charlestown Connecticut : Kent and Mystic

: Kent and Mystic Vermont: Montpelier, Stowe, Manchester, and Woodstock

Mount Sugarloaf is a great place to see gorgeous colors in Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, according to the publication, and Lenox boasts plenty of hiking and biking paths for “ultimate mountain leaf peeping.”

New Hampshire’s Jefferson has “spectacular scenery and vibrant colors,” and Sugar Hill is named for its abundance of sugar maples, the publication wrote.

Camden Hills State Park in Camden, Maine. – Robert F. Bukaty / AP

In Maine’s Camden, leaf peepers can enjoy color “where the mountains meet the sea,” and Kennebunkport’s “quaint” shops and inns make it the perfect place for a fall getaway, wrote Country Living. Meanwhile, Bar Harbor, the gateway to Acadia National Park, is “charming in its own right, with colorful storefronts lining Main Street.”

Visitors in Bristol, R.I., can go leaf peeping among historic architecture, Country Living wrote, and in Charlestown, there’s great color in the trees at Burlingame State Park and Ninigret Park.

Connecticut’s Kent has “old-fashioned charm” with pretty views at Macedonia Brook State Park, while Mystic is full of fall activities such as pumpkin carving and parades, according to the publication.

Finally, in Vermont, Montpelier is “bursting with small-town charm” in the fall, Stowe sports “brilliant color,” Manchester — at the foot of Mount Equinox — has an abundance of colorful leaves, and in Woodstock visitors can have fall fun at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park and Woodstock Farmer’s Market, according to the publication.

Check out the list of 55 of the best fall towns in the U.S. for foliage.