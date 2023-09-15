Travel Take a look inside the newly opened Raffles Boston The Back Bay hotel is the first North American property for the luxurious brand. A Deluxe Two Queen room at the new Raffles Boston. Raffles Boston

Boston’s newest hotel opening is a bright beacon of the city’s evolution in hospitality: the first North America property from the ultra-luxurious Raffles Hotel & Resorts brand.

“We are delighted to extend the legendary Raffles brand into the Americas with Raffles Boston,” Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles & Orient Express, said in a statement. “Boston represents a historic and sophisticated cultural hub in the United States, and we could not imagine a more well-suited city to play host to the Raffles experience for years to come.”

The 35-story mixed use tower hosts 147 hotel rooms from floors six to 14 and 146 residences from floors 20 to 34. For the former, guests are greeted upon check-in with sweeping views of the city at the 17th floor Sky Lobby and adjoining Writer’s Lounge, a flagship for Raffles properties. This same floor offers three unique food and beverage concepts: the modern Portuguese fine dining restaurant Amar by Chef George Mendes, the Long Bar & Terrace, a swanky cocktail lounge designed by Paolo Ferrari that will serve up a regional riff on the Singapore Sling (the classic libation that was created by a Raffles bartender in 1915), and The Speakeasy.

There’s also the 12-seat Café Pastel, named after the famed Portuguese egg custard tart pastel de nata. While guests and locals alike will indulge on chef Mendes’ elevated fare come dinner at Amar, at Café Pastel, Mendes treats diners to an artisanal bread program — using a seven-year-old sourdough starter from his former Michelin-starred restaurant, Aldea in NYC — and pastries, of which the starter will also be used for the croissants.

“I think [Boston] is comparable to New York,” Mendes said of Boston’s burgeoning foodie crowd.

Coming soon: La Padrona by chef Jody Adams will open as the second fine dining institution at Raffles Boston.

In addition to the plethora of dining, Raffles Boston prioritizes wellness with a fourth-floor gym and wellness center, which includes a 65-foot indoor pool and the Guerlain Spa offering treatments in collaboration with the Parisian beauty and wellness brand.

“Years in the making, this hotel will transport the legacy of the Raffles brand to Boston, welcoming travelers and locals alike to experience its allure — from impeccable design and exceptional food and beverage programming, to indulgent wellness offerings and world-class service,” said Oliver Dudler, General Manager of Raffles Boston.

The elegant hotel was developed in partnership by Jordan Warshaw of The Noannet Group, hotelier Gary Saunders of Saunders Hotel Group, and their global development and equity partner Cain International. The property’s fluid design is a result of a trio of The Architectural Team (TAT) Inc. who designed the building’s exterior architecture, Stonehill Taylor, who fitted all hotel rooms and some common spaces, as well as the Rockwell Group, who crafted up the Fitness Center and Spa and Raffles’ Residences, which are available for purchase.

The City Lobby is Raffles Boston’s first-story greeting room before they’re swept up to the Sky Lobby for check-in. – Raffles Boston

The Sky Lobby boasts unparalleled views of Boston on the 17th floor. – Raffles Boston

Stonehill Taylor designed all guestrooms, including this Premier King Room. – Raffles Boston

Views abound in the Signature One Bedroom Suite. – Raffles Boston

The Ballroom offers views of Back Bay, the Charles River and Cambridge in the distance. – Raffles Boston

The Terrace at the Long Bar & Terrace where guests can enjoy a regional riff on the Singapore Sling. – Raffles Boston

Epicureans will revel in Raffles Boston’s five food and beverage concepts. – Raffles Boston