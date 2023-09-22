Travel New England has 6 of the best fall foliage road trips, according to Architectural Digest Map out your fall road trip in New England. Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

For those who favor fall foliage trips, some of the most colorful paths on the continent wind through New England, according to Architectural Digest.

Architectural Digest released a list of the 21 best places in North America to see autumn leaves, calling them the “most incredible scenic drives.” The publication included the following six stretches of road:

— Calvin Coolidge Memorial Bridge in Sunderland, Mass.

— Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park in Maine

— Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountain National Forest, N.H.

— US Route 5A in Westmore, Vermont

— Route 100 in Windham County, Vermont

— Pike Hill Road and Vermont 25 in Orange County, Vermont

It’s well worth driving the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Bridge in Sunderland, wrote the publication.

“Encompassing the Connecticut River, the area is one of the most scenic fall destinations in New England,” wrote Architectural Digest.

Acadia National Park’s 27-mile Park Loop Road offers the best fall views in the park, according to the publication.

Drivers can view the colors in the White Mountain National Forest while driving the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire.

On US Route 5A in Westmore, Vermont, the maples begin changing in mid September, according the publication. Though Route 100 winds through the entire state, the section in Windham County is particularly scenic.

Finally, it doesn’t get much more scenic than Pike Hill Road and Vermont 25, the publication noted.

“The changing leaves filling the space between barns and a white steeple church create the near definition of quaint,” Architectural Digest wrote.