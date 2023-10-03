Travel The best spa in the world is in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers Other local resorts were recognized in the publication's annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The spa at Winvian Farm in Connecticut. Winvian Farm

The most epic spa experience on the planet is here in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

The travel publication released a list of the 30 best spas in the U.S. and around the world on Tuesday as part of its annual 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, and Winvian Farm in Litchfield Hills, Connecticut, came out on top.

At Winvian, guests sleep in luxury themed cottages, nibble five-star cuisine, and lounge in a 5,000-square-foot spa with a reflecting pool, sauna, and array of services. The spa is a “realm of tranquility and pampering,” according to the company’s website.

Another New England spa made the list: Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox ranked No. 11.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Winvian Farm:

In the heart of Yankee Connecticut, Winvian Farm is a perfect retreat for the jaded captain of industry wanting to reconnect with their playful inner child. The owners of Vermont’s Pitcher Inn commissioned 15 New England architects to build 18 cottages and one suite on a 113-acre estate. Each of the ultra-comfortable and unique cottages is based on a different concept (Library, Treehouse, Helicopter). The best is Beaver Lodge, which gracefully resolves the oxymoronic luxurious trapper’s cabin with hardwoods, an authentic polished beaver’s den preserved in the ceiling, two fireplaces, and a bathroom floor of water-smoothed river stones. In Camping, stars illuminate the ceiling, and marshmallows are set out for roasting in the fireplace. Two of Winvian’s strong points are the standout cuisine of chef Chris Eddy, who has worked with Daniel Boulud and Alain Ducasse, and the well-stocked wine cellar. Guests, and locals in need of some R&R, are welcome to the spa. Conde Nast Traveler

Winvian also topped the publication’s list of 20 best destination spas in the U.S., and two other New England spots made that list: Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox ranked No. 7 and Canyon Ranch in Lenox ranked No. 15.

Conde Nast Traveler named the 50 best resorts in the world as well, and three New England getaways made the cut: Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 3, Wentworth by the Sea in Newcastle, New Hampshire, ranked No. 4, and Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham ranked No. 8. The No. 1 resort in the world was L’Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California. Vermont’s Twin Farms was also named the top resort in New England.

Editors compiled the 36th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards based on the results of an online survey completed by 526,518 readers between April 1 and June 30, 2023. The awards rank the best hotels, resorts, destination spas, countries, cities, islands, trains, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world.

