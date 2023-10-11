Travel Southwest is offering one-way fares for as low as $49 during a limited-time winter sale The sale ends on Thursday. A Southwest Airlines jetliner approaches at Denver International Airport earlier this year. David Zalubowski / AP, File

An escape this winter may cost less after Southwest slashed midweek fares during the airline’s annual winter sale.

During the sale, which launched Tuesday and runs through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, travelers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $49 for travel between Oct. 31 and March 6, 2024. The deal applies to one-way Wanna Get Away fares on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport include $49 to Baltimore; $64 to Charlotte, N.C.; $74 to Chicago; $84 to Savannah, Georgia; $99 to Myrtle Beach, S.C.; $114 to West Palm Beach, Fla.; $127 to San Francisco; and more.

If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. The fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest.

Travelers should note that blackout dates are Nov. 21-22 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2024, a 21-day advance purchase is required, and seats and markets are limited.