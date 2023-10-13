Travel A New Hampshire ski mountain just announced it will not open this season Season pass holders will be reimbursed, according to the owners. Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H. Black Mountain

A New Hampshire ski area in Mount Washington Valley that opened in 1935 just announced it will not open this season.

“It is with sadness that we share that Black Mountain Ski Area will not open for the 2023-2024 season,” the owners, the Fichera family, wrote on social media.

The Fichera family took over ownership of Black Mountain in 1995.

The mountain, which has a summit elevation of 2,350 feet, offers skiing for all abilities across 143 acres, with 45 trails and five lifts. It has a vertical drop of 1,100 feet and “amazing views of Mount Washington and the valley below,” according to the mountain’s website.

Advertisement:

Black Mountain, home to the first overhead cable ski lift in the country, “might just be the best kept secret in the Northeast,” wrote The Boston Globe in 2018.

“The area maintains a certain palpable feel of fierce independence, hidden goods, and bucolic atmosphere that can’t be found anywhere else in the state,” wrote The Boston Globe.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations,” the family wrote.

The family said it is reaching out to customers who purchased season passes for the upcoming ski season and they will be reimbursed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” wrote the family.

“To all of our past and present team members, all season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – thank you for your support over the years, we will miss you,” wrote the family.