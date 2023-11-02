Travel 4 of the most ‘magical’ Christmas towns in the U.S. are in New England, according to Country Living These destinations are full of holiday spirit. Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge. Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce

Looking to fill your holiday season with magic? It’s a sure bet at four destinations across New England, according to Country Living.

The publication released a list of the 30 most magical Christmas towns in the U.S. and included Cape Cod and Stockbridge in Massachusetts, Woodstock in Vermont, and Essex in Connecticut.

“Ready to make all your Hallmark Christmas town dreams come true? Then alert the in-laws, bundle up the kids, and hit the road,” wrote Country Living. “These magical American Christmas towns are ready to embrace you with open arms, opportunities for new Christmas traditions, and, of course, a warm cup of hot chocolate or two.”

Advertisement:

The Cape Cod region brings “Christmas cheer with a New England twist” due to its decorated lighthouses, craft fairs, parades, and seasonal train rides, wrote the publication.

Meanwhile, over in the Berkshires, guests can step into a Norman Rockwell painting in Stockbridge when the town re-creates the 1967 Rockwell painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” during its annual holiday festival, wrote the publication.

“Old-fashioned cars line the main street to re-create the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays,” wrote Country Living.

“Christmas card-worthy” Woodstock offers cross-country skiing, covered bridges, and horse-drawn sleigh rides through snow-covered pastures, wrote Country Living.

Finally, in Essex, folks can shop a holiday village, attend a train show, hop aboard the North Pole Express, and stay at the historic Griswold Inn, the publication wrote.

Check out the list of the 30 most magical Christmas towns in the U.S.