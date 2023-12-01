Travel 3 of the country’s ‘totally fantastic’ Christmas family vacation destinations are in New England, says Country Living Plan your holiday escape. The Annual Trellis Lighting at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Travelers seeking a Christmas escape for the whole family will find three of the nation’s best holiday destinations here in New England, according to Country Living.

Country Living recently named 27 “totally fantastic” Christmas family vacation destinations and included Boston; Woodstock, Vermont; and Kennebunkport, Maine.

Boston’s old neighborhoods are full of historical monuments and Christmas decor this time of year, wrote the publication, and it’s worth taking a holiday cruise on Boston Harbor. What’s more, there’s plenty of sports events thanks to the Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics.

“Everyone wins with a trip to Boston,” wrote Country Living.

Kennebunkport hosts its annual Christmas Prelude (taking place Nov. 30-Dec. 10), full of tree lightings, fireworks, trolley rides, parades, and lobster bakes, wrote the publication.

In Woodstock, which Country Living calls a “Christmas card-worthy village,” families can go cross-country skiing, visit covered bridges, and hop on a horse-drawn sleigh ride at Billings Farm & Museum.

