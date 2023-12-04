Travel Snag one-way flights for under $100 to Europe during this flash sale The sale ends Dec. 8. Tourists look at the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 13, 2013. AP

Travelers longing for a European getaway this Christmas and beyond can take advantage of a holiday flash sale through PLAY.

Low-cost airline PLAY launched the sale on Monday, with one-way international flights starting at $79.

Travelers can get flights to Iceland for $79 and flights to Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Paris for $99. The prices are for one-way flights as part of a roundtrip booking and customers must book by Dec. 8 for travel between December 2023 and April 2024.

“This year, we experienced an incredible turnout of passengers with our highest consumer demand since operations began in the U.S. We wanted to give our passengers the gift of even more affordable flights so they can plan a dream trip or spontaneous getaway with us,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson, in a statement. “With flights as low as $79, travelers can squeeze more trips into their holiday season or 2024 without adding to their transportation budget.”

Advertisement:

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

“Tickets in this deal include PLAY’s Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare,” according to the airline.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.