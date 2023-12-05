Travel 2 of the best ski towns in North America are in New England, according to USA Today readers Also, Massachusetts has one of the top spots for snow tubing. In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mount Washington is seen at dawn from North Conway, New Hampshire. Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File

Ski season is upon us and USA Today readers say two of the best destinations for hitting the slopes are here in New England.

The publication released a list of the best ski towns in North America on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards; North Conway, N.H. ranked No. 4 and Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 5. The No. 1 ski town is Red River, New Mexico.

The winning towns have the best snow, scenery, and culture, according to USA Today.

In North Conway, “the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort are just a few blocks off of the White Mountain Highway, the town’s main street — North Conway is also a convenient base for day-tripping to other classic New England ski areas like Black Mountain, King Pine, and Attitash,” wrote USA Today.

The publication called Stowe “a quintessential New England village and an ideal ski town rolled into one.”

Visitors there have access to the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum and resorts such as Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa, Topnotch Resort, and the Trapp Family Lodge.

A skier descends the Tramway trail at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. – Paul Hayes for The Boston Globe

Other New England ski areas were recognized by USA Today readers as well.

Two New England spots were named among the best ski resorts in North America: Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 3 and Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H. ranked No. 9. Mount Bohemia in Lac La Belle, Michigan ranked No. 1.

For best ski hotel, Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont ranked No. 4. The top hotel is Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colorado.

For fun after the slopes, New Hampshire has two of the best après ski bars: Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia ranked No. 6 and Woodstock Inn Brewery in North Woodstock ranked No. 9. The top après ski bar is The Foggy Goggle at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.

Vermont has one of the best ski restaurants at Cliff House Restaurant at Stowe, which ranked No. 10. The top restaurant is The Reserve in Tamarack, Idaho.

If cross-country skiing is more your thing, New England has two of the best cross-country ski resorts: Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, N.H. ranked No. 8 and Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 10. The No. 1 spot is Minocqua Winter Park in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

For learners, one of the best ski schools in the country is in Vermont: Sugarbush Resort in Warren ranked No. 4. The top school is Telus Winter Sports School at Kimberley Alpine Resort in Kimberley, British Columbia.

Finally, New England has three of the best snow tubing areas in the nation: Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H. ranked No. 5; King Pine Ski Area in Madison, N.H. ranked No. 6; and Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center in Great Barrington, Mass. ranked No. 8. The No. 1 snow tubing area is Camelback Resort in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

