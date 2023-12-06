Travel Here’s how students can snag holiday flights for $25 The limited-time promotion ends Dec. 7. An aircraft near Logan International Airport in Boston. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Amazon is making holiday dreams come true for students in need of discounted flights home this month.

The company launched a “Home for the Holidays Promotion” on Tuesday in partnership with StudentUniverse, and is giving away 3,000 $25 flights between Dec. 5-7.

The promotion allows students one round-trip or one-way domestic flight for $25. The tickets are good for departure dates between Dec. 8-25 and return travel dates of Dec. 8 to Jan.14 (if applicable). Students who book itineraries over $500 will pay $25 plus the amount over $500.

Students can book the discounted flights on studentuniverse.com and must be Amazon Prime Student members to be eligible for the promotion. Amazon Prime Student members must have an Amazon.com account, be an actively enrolled college student, and other requirements.

Students can sign up for a 6-month trial Prime Student membership here. By doing so, the first six months is free and it costs $7.49 per month after that — half the price of a Prime membership.

The booking period for the promotion began at 6 a.m. PT on Tuesday and continues through 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Dec. 7, with a maximum of 1,000 tickets sold each day. If the tickets are sold out for the day, students can try again at 3 a.m. ET when the next day’s 1,000 tickets become available.

For those who miss out or aren’t eligible for this promotion, Southwest just launched a sale on flights through Dec. 18 and PLAY is offering discounted international flights through Dec. 8.