New England has 2 of the coziest frozen lake towns in North America, according to Fodor's Travel They are in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Travelers looking for cozy time at the lake this winter have two outstanding options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Fodor’s Travel released a list of the 12 coziest frozen lake towns in North America and included Wolfeboro, N.H. and Burlington, Vermont.

While in Burlington, visitors can stroll beneath the twinkling lights at Church Street Marketplace (named the best public square in America by USA Today). The city also makes a great home base for skiers and riders looking for winter fun at the region’s many mountain resorts, wrote Fodor’s Travel.

Don’t forget to grab a beer at Foam Brewers, “the brew with the nicest view,” where you can toast friends while gazing at Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.

Time Out named Burlington one of the most underrated travel destinations in the world earlier this year.

Wolfeboro, on Lake Winnipesaukee, is known for its “lovely waterfront with breathtaking views,” wrote Fodor’s Travel, and folks can stroll past shops and art galleries downtown and stay at the historic Wolfeboro Inn, built in 1812.

“In the winter, visitors can check out Abenaki Ski Area, the nation’s oldest community-run ski area, which offers downhill skiing and nighttime LED lighting for night skiing,” wrote Fodor’s Travel.

Boston.com readers named Wolfeboro the best lake town in New England during a poll earlier this year.

