This Vermont getaway is a new luxury hotel to love in 2024, according to Forbes

Travelers looking for an upscale getaway in 2024 will find one of the best new luxurious stays in Vermont, according to Forbes.
The publication recently released a list of 15 new luxury hotels to love in 2024 and included The Weston on Main Street in Weston, Vermont. The hotel, located in the heart of the Green Mountains, was the former Inn at Weston and opened this fall after a renovation and rebrand.
The hotels on the list “share a close attention to detail, a distinctive character and a genuine interest in sustainability,” wrote Forbes.
About The Weston, the publication wrote:
Following a renovation and rebrand, the Weston is re-emerging as a nine-room boutique hotel in the heart of the Green Mountains. The multi-generational family of owners took style inspiration from great New York institutions like the Carlyle and the Gramercy Park Hotel. There’s a feeling of time travel, as the hotel aims to transport guests back to an era of refined service, unapologetically exquisite French cuisine and highly designed rooms. (The spa, indoor yoga studio, and fitness center, however, are thoroughly of the 21st century.) The aesthetic takes in the West Indies and the Far East with a layering of fabrics, furnishings and original art.Forbes
Check out the entire list of 15 new luxury hotels to love in 2024.
