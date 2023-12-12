Travel New England has one of the top botanical garden holiday light displays in America, according to USA Today readers Guests can view 750,000 lights across 14 acres. The seasonal festival of lights known as Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Botanical gardens across American are shining bright this holiday season, and one of the best holiday light displays is in Maine, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best botanical gardens with holiday lights on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine ranked No. 3.

USA Today wrote the following about Gardens Aglow:

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay ranks among the biggest and brightest lights displays in New England, with more than 750,000 bulbs illuminating 14 acres. USA Today 10Best

The No. 1 botanical garden with holiday lights is Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, according to USA Today readers.

Last month, U.S. News & World Report named Gardens Aglow among the 25 best Christmas light displays + tours for 2023.

Two other holiday events in New England were recognized by USA Today readers.

Christmastime at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H. ranked No. 6 among the best theme park holiday event. An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri ranked No. 1. And Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I. ranked No. 7 among the best holiday historic home tours in the nation. Graceland in Memphis ranked No. 1.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of the best botanical gardens with holiday lights.