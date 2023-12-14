Travel Mass. has 2 of the best hotels on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler One is in Boston. A room at XV Beacon in Boston. XV Beacon

Whether booking a city or island escape, Massachusetts travelers can stay in two of the best hotels on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication released its 2024 Gold List on Wednesday, naming the best hotels and resorts in the world, and included XV Beacon in Boston and White Elephant on Nantucket.

The publication’s 30th annual list features 75 hotels and resorts worldwide.

“This collection of 75 resorts and hotels represents hundreds of hours of researching, scouting, and impassioned debating by our team of editors in seven cities across the globe,” wrote the publication. “But more than that, it reflects our ongoing love affair with the places where we stay, which often become our gateways to entire destinations.”

XV Beacon in Beacon Hill is “a transportive paradise of serenity and relaxation,” wrote Conde Nast Traveler.

“The vibe is sexy — lots of dark-stained woods, crimson accents, and antique furniture — but the ethos is entirely Boston,” wrote the publication. “With only seven guest rooms per floor, XV Beacon has a distinctly residential feel, and rooms are spacious but still intimate.”

“We are so thrilled to share that XV Beacon has made the prestigious 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List of the Best Hotels in the World!” wrote XV Beacon on its Facebook page.

The publication called Nantucket’s newly renovated iconic harborside hotel White Elephant a “tried-and-true hotel,” steps from town.

“The resort just celebrated its 100th birthday with a complete top-to-bottom renovation of the 54-key hotel and 11 on-site cottages, including a new artist-in-residency program and airy interiors paying homage to the island’s basket-weaving and seafaring heritage,” wrote the publication.

Check out the 2024 Gold List.