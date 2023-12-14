Travel Sunday River just debuted a 6-person chairlift that is among the fastest in North America The Barker 6 brings 3,250 skiers per hour to the summit of Barker Mountain in just over four-and-a-half minutes. The Barker 6 at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Sunday River

Skiers and riders boarded a new state-of-the-art, six-person chairlift for the first time at Sunday River in Newry, Maine on Saturday.

The Barker 6, billed by Sunday River as “one of the most advanced and fastest 6-person chairlifts in North America,” is a Doppelmayr D-Line design featuring ergonomic heated seats, an automatic safety bar, and weather-blocking bubbles made in the resort’s signature Sunday River Red. The lift replaced the Barker quad.

“Over 60 years ago we started skiing and riding out of the Barker basin,” said Brian Heon, general manager of Sunday River, in a video posted online. “And as the Barker story continues, we are excited to welcome you back to experience Barker 6.”

The Barker 6 brings 3,250 skiers per hour to the summit of Barker Mountain in 4.68 minutes, according to Sunday River. The lift services terrain from White Cap to North Peak.

“Matching the caliber of sister resort Big Sky, Sunday River will be the only other resort in North America with two ultra-modern Doppelmayr D-Line lifts,” according to Sunday River.

Last year, the resort introduced the Jordan 8, billed as North America’s fastest eight-person lift, which services terrain on the Oz and Jordan Bowl peaks.

Skiers on the Barker 6 are treated to inspiring quotes from Plato, Deepak Chopra, and others on the backside of the new chairs.

There’s also a quote by Maine native Donny Pelletier, the Moxie-drinking, whoopie pie-eating alter ego of Olympic skier Troy Murphy.

Pelletier, who Powder magazine calls “a goofy character played by an actually talented skier,” was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie “All Time” and emceed the Barker 6 opening ceremony at Sunday River over the weekend.

In an Instagram reel posted on Friday, Pelletier stood beside the lift and read his quote, saying, “This one’s pretty deep, you know what I mean, it’s from one of the greatest philosophers of the modern era — yours truly. And it says, ‘Point ’em downhill, bub.’ Simple as that.”

The new lift is part of the resort’s Sunday River 2030 plan.