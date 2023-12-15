Travel Vermont has one of the best ski resorts in the world, according to Travel + Leisure The publication called it "the quintessential New England ski experience." Stowe Mountain in Stowe, Vermont. Stowe Mountain Resort

A Vermont ski resort in a charming town is among the best on the planet, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication released a list of the 20 best ski resorts around the world on Monday and included Stowe, Vermont.

“From boutique, family-run mountains and mega all-inclusive resorts to beginner-friendly slopes and expert-only backcountry, there’s a hill for everyone,” wrote Travel + Leisure. “If you’re on the hunt for the very best ski resorts around the world, we’ve rounded up all the right mountains for you.”

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote, in part, about Stowe:

Stowe is, without question, the quintessential New England ski experience. The charming town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie, with a local attitude to match. Though it’s grown in recent years, thanks to an acquisition by Vail Corp, the town spirit remains the same, and its core audience is those who are serious about spending sunup to sundown on the mountain. Travel + Leisure

Earlier this month, Stowe was named one of the best ski towns in North America by USA Today readers.