Travel Flights grounded, delayed at Logan Airport due to high winds Delays at Logan Airport are averaging 134 minutes, according to the FAA. Flights were grounded at Logan Airport on Monday due to the wind.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights at Logan Airport Monday morning as heavy rain and wind moved through the region and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

The FAA announced a ground stop at Logan Airport until 1 p.m., writing, “Departures to General Edward Lawrence Logan International are grounded due to wind.”

After that, the FAA announced a ground delay at Logan, writing, “Departures to General Edward Lawrence Logan International are delayed avg. 134 mins. due to wind.”

A wind gust of 59 miles per hour was reported at Logan Airport at 10:53 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. By 12:30 p.m., Logan Airport had 293 delays and 182 cancellations, reported flight tracking service FlightAware.

“We’d advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest update on their flight, and in general to have patience during this storm and it is supposed to eventually pass this afternoon,” said Jennifer Mehigan, spokesperson for Massport, in an email to Boston.com.

Travelers can check the status of their flight on the Massport website or on the FlyLogan app.