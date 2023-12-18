Travel Virgin Atlantic to increase service between Boston and London in 2024 The increase happens on March 31, 2024. A Virgin Atlantic plane. Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic will bring more Bostonians to London in 2024, the airline announced on Thursday.

The British airline is increasing service between London and both Boston and New York.

The airline will boost service from one to two daily flights between London Heathrow Airport and Logan Airport on March 31, 2024, and from six to seven daily flights between London Heathrow Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on May 20, 2024.

“With Boston and New York, JFK being key business and leisure travel routes, customers can rely on Virgin Atlantic to connect them to these popular destinations as we offer more opportunities to travel with our expanded offering,” said Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer of Virgin Atlantic, in a statement.

Customers will fly on the airline’s newest aircraft, the A330-900neo and A350-1000.

Those looking for more space while traveling across the pond can book one of two new Retreat Suites on the A330-900neo. The business-class seats in the front of the Upper Class cabin are “the best seat in any class that Virgin Atlantic has ever offered,” according to The Points Guy.

“Each Retreat Suite boasts an ottoman that doubles up as an extra seat so up to four people can enjoy an intimate dinner together in their own private social space, or settle in comfort to watch a film on the 27-inch touchscreen,” according to the airline’s website.