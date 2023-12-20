Travel New England ski areas temporarily closed this week in the aftermath of the storm Find out when the resorts will reopen. Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Sugarloaf

Ski resorts across New England temporarily closed down this week after a powerful wind and rain storm tore through the region on Monday, uprooting trees, knocking out power, and washing away roads.

Some ski destinations, such as Bretton Woods in Carroll, N.H. and Smugglers’ Notch in Jeffersonville, Vt., reopened on Wednesday. Other ski resorts say they will reopen later in the week.

Waterville Valley in Waterville Valley, N.H. and Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine announced they will reopen on Thursday.

“We have been evaluating the mountain today and water is still draining,” officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “On the bright side, the mountain looks better than anticipated given the severity of the storm. Our grooming team has been up on the mountain repairing washouts and moving snow around to heavily impacted areas. Our snowmakers will be back in action this afternoon across all terrain making as much snow as possible to resurface after the storm.”

At Sugarloaf, operations halted so crews could fix “damage to roads and infrastructure on mountain and around campus,” officials wrote on social media.

Other resorts, such as Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine and Sunday River in Newry, Maine, announced they will reopen for skiing on Saturday.

Saddleback kept its sense of humor during the challenging week.

“Like the rest of Western Maine and our friends and neighbors at nearby resorts, we saw a lot of rain, but our man-made trails are faring well,” wrote Saddleback on its website. “Temps look favorable, and we will be making snow again middle of the week. So don’t fear that the Grinch stole Christmas entirely, we will recover from this and we will be skiing soon!”

A video posted Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a road at Sunday River in Newry, Maine getting washed away.

Sunday River closed after the storm because its team was “actively assessing roads, trails, and systems in the aftermath of heavy rain received in a short period of time,” officials reported on Facebook.

“We want to thank the entire Sunday River community for the incredible support and understanding following Monday’s storm,” officials wrote.