A Cambridge restaurant serves one of the best martinis in America, according to Esquire

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Revelers can order one of the best martinis in America this holiday season at a Peruvian restaurant in Cambridge, according to Esquire.
The publication recently released a list of the best martinis in America in 2023 and named the pisco martini at La Royal.
The $15 martini is made of horseradish-macerated pisco, dry vermouth, and olive, according to the restaurant’s menu.
Esquire wrote the following about La Royal’s pisco martini:
Pisco is one of the most underrated spirits on the planet. Sure you may love it in a pisco sour, but then you have this drink and you’re like, “I didn’t know pisco could do that!” Created by food scholar Darra Goldstein, what makes La Royal’s signature cocktail sing is its horseradish-macerated pisco and the pickled green tomato garnish. It’s earthy, spicy and deliciously strange.Esquire
La Royal was on Boston magazine’s Best of Boston list in 2022, and was named the magazine’s best Peruvian restaurant in 2023.
Check out Esquire‘s list of the best martinis in America in 2023.
Discover cocktail recipes, meet local bartenders, and more by joining Boston.com’s Cocktail Club.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.