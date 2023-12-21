Travel A Cambridge restaurant serves one of the best martinis in America, according to Esquire "It's earthy, spicy and deliciously strange." A cocktail prepared at La Royal in Cambridge. JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Pisco martini at La Royal in Cambridge.

Revelers can order one of the best martinis in America this holiday season at a Peruvian restaurant in Cambridge, according to Esquire.

The publication recently released a list of the best martinis in America in 2023 and named the pisco martini at La Royal.

The $15 martini is made of horseradish-macerated pisco, dry vermouth, and olive, according to the restaurant’s menu.

Esquire wrote the following about La Royal’s pisco martini:

Pisco is one of the most underrated spirits on the planet. Sure you may love it in a pisco sour, but then you have this drink and you’re like, “I didn’t know pisco could do that!” Created by food scholar Darra Goldstein, what makes La Royal’s signature cocktail sing is its horseradish-macerated pisco and the pickled green tomato garnish. It’s earthy, spicy and deliciously strange. Esquire

La Royal was on Boston magazine’s Best of Boston list in 2022, and was named the magazine’s best Peruvian restaurant in 2023.

Check out Esquire‘s list of the best martinis in America in 2023.

