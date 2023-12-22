Travel Get 50% off flights to Europe during PLAY’s end-of-the-year flash sale The two-day deal ends on Saturday. A PLAY aircraft. PLAY

Low-cost airline PLAY is celebrating the end of the year by launching a two-day flash sale with 50% off flights to Europe.

For a limited time, travelers can get a 50% discount on flights from Boston to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Iceland, London, Paris, and Stockholm.

The deal is available on Dec. 22-23 for trips taken between January and May of 2024 and September and October of 2024.

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The airline said its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.