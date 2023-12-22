Travel Massport expects a record-breaking 2024 cruise season The 2024 cruise season begins on March 29. The Norwegian Pearl cruise ship. Massport

A record-breaking cruise season is expected at Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2024, Massport announced on Friday.

The 2024 season, which begins on March 29, is expected to set records for passenger and ship volume, Massport reported, by bringing more than 170 vessels, 12 maiden calls, and 16 three-ship days to Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

Boston will host a record eight homeport ships in one season in 2024: Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade; Holland America Line’s Volendam and Zuiderdam; Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess; Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse; Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas, and Oceania

Cruises’ Nautica, Massport noted.

In 2023, Boston’s cruise business generated more than $135 million, according to Massport, with Boston seeing 149 cruise ships and 373,000 passengers, a 20% passenger increase over the previous year.

“We were thrilled to see the robust demand for cruising in 2023, supporting the City of Boston and the Commonwealth’s travel and tourism industry,” said Joseph Morris, Massport port director, in a statement. “Boston has

grown as both a homeport and destination port of call for multiple cruise lines, and we look forward to fostering additional growth in passengers, ships, and diversified itineraries as we approach the 2024 season.”

The 2023 season, which ran from March to December (ending with the much talked about re-routed MSC Meraviglia), brought five maiden voyages to Boston and supported itineraries to the Caribbean, Central America, and Iceland/Greenland from 27 different cruise lines.

New itineraries in 2024 include the following:

21-day roundtrip from Boston to the Caribbean/Panama Canal cruise aboard Holland America’s Zuiderdam in October

10-day one way Boston to the Caribbean cruise aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse in October

9-day one way Boston to St. Maarten cruise aboard Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride in October.

7-day one way Boston to Panama cruise aboard Hapag Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Inspiration in October

14-day one way Boston to the Caribbean cruise aboard Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam in November

“Flynn Cruiseport Boston is an important homeport for Holland America Line sailings, and we look forward to another successful season in 2024,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a statement. “Guests who board our cruise ships in Boston get to explore historical sites along the New England coast and immerse themselves in the rich cultures of eastern Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Caribbean, and Panama Canal, all while experiencing impeccable service at sea.”

Massport also took steps this season to reduce emissions at Flynn Cruiseport by installing LED lighting, buying hybrid/electriccal support vehicles, recycling, and upgrading the HVAC system.