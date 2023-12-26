Travel A Maine town is among the best places to travel in 2024, according to Forbes Winter travelers can ski at the destination. The Rangeley Lakes Trails Center in Rangeley, Maine.

Travelers planning trips in 2024 should consider a stop in western Maine, according to Forbes Advisor.

The site released a list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024, and included Rangeley, Maine.

Rangeley is among 18 U.S. destinations on the list and full of outdoor adventure such as skiing, hiking, canoeing, and moose watching, wrote Forbes.

“The mountains, lakes and ponds of Appalachian Maine were formed by slowly shifting ice sheets in the Pleistocene Epoch. Curious observers can find evidence of glacial migrations along the trails that summit Saddleback Mountain, a ski resort by winter and classic hiking destination in the summer and fall,” wrote Forbes.

While visiting Rangeley, travelers should get ice cream at Pine Tree Frosty and catch a sunset over Mooselookmeguntic Lake’s “spectacular” horizon, wrote Forbes.

