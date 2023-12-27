Travel A travel website picked this Boston airline route as one of its favorites of 2023 The international flight began on Sept. 20. A JetBlue plane took off from Logan International Airport in March. David L. Ryan / Globe staff

Airlines routinely add new routes throughout the year and an international flight from Boston in 2023 left a lasting impression, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website recently highlighted its favorite airline routes of 2023 and included JetBlue’s Boston to Amsterdam flight, which began on Sept. 20

“I’ve lived in Boston since 2020, so I’m always excited to see my new(ish) hometown gain connectivity and competition,” wrote David Slotnick, senior aviation business reporter for TPG.

“JetBlue has continued to expand its transatlantic presence over the past few years, targeting popular European destinations with historically strong demand or those that can be served economically with JetBlue’s long-haul, narrow-body A321LR,” wrote Slotnick. “Amsterdam is its latest destination, and watching the airline compete with the Delta-KLM joint venture out of both New York and Boston has been fun. I haven’t had a chance to take advantage of the route yet, but I’m hoping to soon.”

Advertisement:

The daily flight leaves Boston at 10:13 p.m. and arrives in Amsterdam at 9:35 a.m. the next day.

Slotnick is also excited to see JetBlue launch service to Dublin from Boston and New York next year, he wrote, as well as service from New York to Edinburgh.

JetBlue is the largest carrier at Logan International Airport.

Check out TPG’s full list of favorite airline routes of 2023.