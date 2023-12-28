One of the best new hotels of 2023 is in Rhode Island, according to InsideHook

Newsletter Signup
A Newport hotel with spectacular harbor views was named among the best new hotels of 2023.
InsideHook, a news and lifestyle site, released a list of the 56 best new hotels of 2023 and included Gardiner House in Newport. It was among 11 hotels in the U.S. on the list.
The year’s best hotels are “helping us to be the best versions of ourselves, to seek out what drives us, while finding a way to draw us in and keep us coming back for more,” wrote InsideHook.
Gardiner House, a waterfront boutique hotel that opened in September, “offers the charm and hospitality of an old-school bed and breakfast, with the amenities of a luxury hotel,” according to InsideHook.
Here’s what the site wrote about Gardiner House:
New in Newport, Rhode Island is Gardiner House, a waterfront boutique hotel with 21 guest rooms and suites. The property is located on Lee’s Wharf, convenient for those who want to soak up the best of what Newport has to offer. Grab a drink at the Studio Bar, relish the salt spray and ocean views out your window, or go for a stroll down Thames Street.InsideHook
Gardiner House will open an indoor/outdoor restaurant and terrace during the spring of 2024.
